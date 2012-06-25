Members of a rescue team carry dead bodies next to the site of a passenger bus crash in the southwestern state of Guerrero June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Margarito Perez Retana

Bodies, covered by white sheets, lie on the road next to the site of a passenger bus crash in the southwestern state of Guerrero June 24, 2012. At least 32 people were killed on Sunday after the bus they were travelling in turned over on the wet road, a Red Cross official said. At least seven people were injured and believed to be in serious condition, the official said. The official said most of the people inside the passenger bus were wearing T-shirts emblazoned with the logo of Mexico's Labor Party (PT), a small grouping in Congress supporting leftist presidential hopeful Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. REUTERS/Margarito Perez Retana

MEXICO CITY At least 32 people were killed in Mexico on Sunday after the bus they were travelling in turned over on a wet road in the south-western state of Guerrero, a Red Cross official said.

At least seven people were injured and believed to be in a serious condition, the official said. "In the area where it happened it's raining very hard," he added.

The official said most of the people inside the passenger bus were wearing T-shirts emblazoned with the logo of Mexico's Labour Party (PT), a small grouping in Congress supporting leftist presidential hopeful Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

Other emergency crews were dispatched to where the accident took place about 2-1/2 hours drive southwest of Mexico City.

Guerrero state police department had no immediate comment.

Mexico holds a presidential election on July 1.

Bus crashes and other road accidents are common on Mexico's main roads, causing hundreds of deaths a year.

In April, at least 43 people were killed when a cargo truck crashed into a bus on a highway in the Gulf state of Veracruz, in one of the worst accidents the country has suffered in recent times.

(Reporting By Cyntia Barrera Diaz; Editing by Sandra Maler and Eric Walsh)