MEXICO CITY Four women and a man were found dead in a middle-class neighbourhood in the Mexican capital on Friday, a rare occurrence in the city despite drug violence hot spots elsewhere in the country.

Three of the women found shot to death lived in the apartment in the middle-class Narvarte neighbourhood in the southern part of the city, the local prosecutor's office said in a statement on Saturday.

Among the dead was photojournalist Ruben Espinosa, who worked for leading Mexican magazine Proceso as well as the Cuartoscuro photo agency, local media reported.

