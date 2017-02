Forensic technicians work at a crime scene where nine people were found dead in the municipality of Cuitzeo, in Mexico's western state of Michoacan July 30, 2016. REUTERS/Fernando Maldonado

Forensic technicians work at a crime scene where nine people were found dead in the municipality of Cuitzeo, in Mexico's western state of Michoacan, July 30, 2016. REUTERS/Fernando Maldonado

Forensic technicians carry a covered body at a crime scene where nine people were found dead in the municipality of Cuitzeo, in Mexico's western state of Michoacan July 30, 2016. REUTERS/Fernando Maldonado

Forensic technicians carry a covered body at a crime scene where nine people were found dead in the municipality of Cuitzeo, in Mexico's western state of Michoacan July 30, 2016. REUTERS/Fernando Maldonado

Forensic technicians work at a crime scene where nine people were found dead in the municipality of Cuitzeo, in Mexico's western state of Michoacan, July 30, 2016. REUTERS/Fernando Maldonado

MEXICO CITY The state prosecutor's office in Mexico's western state of Michoacan said on Saturday that nine people were found dead near Pemex pipelines in the municipality of Cuitzeo.

In a statement, the prosecutor's office said it was investigating whether the incident was related to fuel theft.

Local media reported that the bodies were burnt, and eight were found inside of a charred pick-up truck while a ninth was found close by.

(Reporting by Noe Torres)