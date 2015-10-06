MEXICO CITY A Mexican judge has ordered the release of four soldiers implicated in a case of 22 executed gang members last year, the attorney general's office said in a statement late on Monday.

The statement did not detail the reasoning behind the release order, but it did add that the attorney general plans to appeal it.

The 22 gang members were allegedly killed following a confrontation with the army in June. Their deaths embarrassed President Enrique Pena Nieto and shone a light on human rights abuses by the military.

Another three soldiers also accused of involvement in the extrajudicial slayings remain behind bars pending trial, the statement said.

The incident took place in Tlatlaya on the southern fringes of the State of Mexico, which borders Guerrero and Michoacan, states plagued by gang violence.

