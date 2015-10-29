IS gunmen target civilians fleeing Mosul by night
MOSUL, Iraq Islamic State gunmen are opening fire on men, women and children as they try to flee Mosul under cover of darkness, civilians who escaped the besieged Iraqi city said on Friday.
MEXICO CITY Cuban President Raul Castro will meet his Mexican counterpart Enrique Pena Nieto during a three-day state visit early next month, Mexico's foreign ministry said on Thursday.
The meeting between the two Latin American heads of state will take place in the city of Merida, the capital of Yucatan state, and will mark the first time the Cuban leader has visited Mexico as president, the ministry said in a statement.
The visit will run from November 5-7 and focus on economic cooperation among other bilateral issues.
(Reporting by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
KAPITAN ANDREEVO, Bulgaria Bulgarian police on Friday removed nationalists who were blocking border checkpoints with Turkey in an effort to stop buses bringing Bulgarian ethnic Turks to vote in Sunday's election, amid growing tension between the two neighbours.