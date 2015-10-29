Cuba's President Raul Castro attends a ceremony at the Palace of the Revolution in Havana September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa

MEXICO CITY Cuban President Raul Castro will meet his Mexican counterpart Enrique Pena Nieto during a three-day state visit early next month, Mexico's foreign ministry said on Thursday.

The meeting between the two Latin American heads of state will take place in the city of Merida, the capital of Yucatan state, and will mark the first time the Cuban leader has visited Mexico as president, the ministry said in a statement.

The visit will run from November 5-7 and focus on economic cooperation among other bilateral issues.

