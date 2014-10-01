MEXICO CITY Mexican authorities have captured drug lord Hector Beltran Leyva, the head of a family crime syndicate that waged a bloody conflict with former ally, kingpin Joaquin "Shorty" Guzman, a government source said on Wednesday.

A source at Mexico's Interior Ministry, which oversees the police forces, said that agents were still carrying out tests to confirm Beltran Leyva's identity, but that authorities were convinced of his identity.

The detention of Beltran Leyva marks another major victory for President Enrique Pena Nieto, whose government detained Guzman, the country's most wanted drug lord, in February.

(Reporting by Lizbeth Diaz)