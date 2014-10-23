MEXICO CITY Mexican security forces have arrested the wife of one of the country's most wanted drug cartel bosses, Servando Gomez, authorities in the violent western state of Michoacan said on Wednesday.

A spokeswoman for state prosecutors in Michoacan said Ana Patino was caught on a highway inside Michoacan, where the gang led by Gomez known as the Knights Templar has posed a major security challenge to President Enrique Pena Nieto.

Patino was detained on a road connecting Mexico City with the country's second biggest city Guadalajara, the spokeswoman said, adding that she had no further details.

Pena Nieto launched an offensive against the Knights Templar at the beginning of 2014, capturing or killing many of the gang's leaders. However, Gomez, also known as "La Tuta", has eluded the government's attempts to capture him.

Until the crackdown in Michoacan in January, Gomez, 48, was the most visible cartel boss in Mexico, appearing in a number of videos posted online in which he sought to justify the gang's actions. He even gave some interviews to international media.

Mexican media has reported that Patino was Gomez's first wife, and the mother of several of his children. The spokeswoman said it is not clear whether the two have stayed married.

(Reporting by Noe Torres; Editing by Dave Graham, Robert Birsel)