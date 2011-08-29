Mexico has arrested five suspected members of the Zetas drug gang in connection with the torching of a casino last week that killed at least 52 people, one of the worst attacks on civilians in the country in years.

Here are some facts about the Zetas:

* The Zetas were founded in the late 1990s by around 40 soldiers who deserted from army special forces to work as muscle for the Gulf Cartel. Their name comes from the radio code for top army commanders.

* The Zetas split from their former bosses in early 2010 and are in the midst of an aggressive expansion drive, recruiting from places as far afield as Guatemala to Texas and co-opting existing gangs to do their dirty work.

* The group is headed by Heriberto "The Executioner" Lazcano, who is said to have a huge arsenal of grenades, automatic weapons and rocket launchers.

* The Zetas are known for their brutality and blamed for some of the worst atrocities in Mexico's drug war, including the murder of 72 migrants and the 2010 killing of a leading gubernatorial candidate in the northern state of Tamaulipas.

* Mexican officials say the Zetas could have as many as 10,000 members across Mexico, Central America and the United States, more than other Mexican cartels. However, the bulk are likely small-time criminal affiliates who pay tribute to the gang, rather than being full-blown members.

