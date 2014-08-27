MEXICO CITY The son of one of Mexico's most-wanted drug kingpins, Juan Jose "Mr Blue" Esparragoza Moreno, has told a court his father is dead, a court source said on Tuesday.

The son, who was arrested this week in the north of Mexico, "referred to his father as 'deceased' during questioning," the source said.

The United States government had offered a reward of $5 million (3.02 million British pound) for the capture of Esparragoza, one of the main associates of Sinaloa-cartel leader Joaquin "El Chapo" (Shorty)Guzman.

Guzman, the world's most wanted drug lord, was captured in February in Mexico.

Rumours that Esparragoza, known as "El Azul" (Mr Blue) in Spanish, had been killed had been circulating since June, but authorities had not confirmed them.

Esparragoza's son, Jose Juan Esparragoza Jimenez, was arrested on Sunday in Sinaloa and is accused of trafficking methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana, the court source said.

