MEXICO CITY Mexico's army has captured the son of Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada, the leader of the powerful Sinaloa cartel, a government source said on Thursday.

The son, Ismael Zambada Imperial, nicknamed "El Mayito Gordo," was detained by the Mexican army in a town close to the Sinaloan capital of Culiacan, the criminal group's principal headquarters, local media said.

The father "El Mayo" Zambada is believed to have taken control of the Sinaloa Cartel after the capture in February of drug kingpin Joaquin "Shorty" Guzman, who at the time was one of the most wanted men in the world.

