WASHINGTON An earthquake with a 6.2 magnitude struck off Mexico's Pacific coast on Saturday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The quake was centred about 190 miles (305 km) southwest of the resort city of Puerto Vallarta, which is in the Mexican state of Jalisco, at a depth of 6.2 miles (10 km).

There were no reports of damage in the state, the head of Mexico's emergency services tweeted after the tremor.

