MEXICO CITY A 5.0 magnitude earthquake shook southern Mexico City on Tuesday morning, according to a preliminary report by the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), but it was not immediately clear if there were any injuries or damage.

The earthquake's epicentre was about 16 km (10 miles) from Tlapa de Comonfort, in the southern Mexican state of Guerrero, 311 km (193 miles) south of the Mexican capital.

The quake was at a depth of 51.8 km (32 miles), USGS said.

Mexico's Seismological Institute had previously reported the tremor as magnitude 5.1.

Guerrero state emergency services said via Twitter that it has sent personnel to the area most affected by the tremor, which was also felt in Oaxaca, Morelos, Mexico state, Tlaxcala and Puebla.

