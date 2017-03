MEXICO CITY Mexican central bank governor Agustin Carstens said on Friday that the peso, which he said was still undervalued, would likely tend to appreciate and that authorities would remain vigilant in case capital inflows surge.

Carstens said in a radio interview the central bank would likely accumulate about another 13 billion pounds in international reserves this year on top of current levels worth nearly 107 billion pounds.

(Reporting by Luis Rojas and Krista Hughes)