MEXICO CITY Mexico's economic recovery is still on track, although the outlook depends largely on growth in the United States, a Standard & Poor's analyst said on Friday.

Sovereign rating analyst Joydeep Mukherji said the agency was sticking with its BBB long-term foreign-currency rating for Mexico and the outlook was stable.

He dismissed the chance that the ratings downgrade in the United States, Mexico's main trading partner, would have any knock-on effect on the country's ratings and said the economy was still growing, despite a more uncertain outlook.

"The Mexican economy is recovering from the 2009 big recession and it seems to be coming along well," he said in a telephone interview from New York.

"The relevant point for Mexico, once all the headlines go away, is how fast is the U.S. recovery going to go or how sluggish it will be."

Mexico's economy leans heavily on the United States, and worries over a recession north of the border have caused some analysts to worry about slowing economic growth in Mexico.

Data on Friday showed Mexico's economy expanded more quickly than expected, with a 1.1 percent increase in the second quarter, more than the 0.88 percent analysts foresaw in a Reuters poll.

Mukherji said Mexico's budget looked to be in balance, although he said it was important to diversify the country's tax base away from oil revenues, which currently contribute one-third of income.

Although the country retains the prized investment-grade level won 10 years ago with all three agencies, marking its debt as safe for risk-shy investors, Standard & Poor's and Fitch slapped Mexico with a credit downgrade in late 2009 partly because of the reliance on declining oil revenues.

"We have always stressed that strengthening non-oil revenues would be an important factor for the ratings because the oil revenues are obviously potentially volatile with the price," Mukherji said. "Whatever is done on that end to strengthen the non-oil tax base would be important."

The agency is looking ahead to federal elections next year to gauge the economic policies of the main candidates, he said.

Another factor is whether the election results would be conclusive enough to break the congressional gridlock that has stymied many of the current administration's reform efforts.

On Thursday, Moody's also affirmed its investment-grade Baa1 sovereign rating for Mexico, saying the economy was well-placed to withstand shocks.

