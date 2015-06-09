MEXICO CITY President Enrique Pena Nieto was close to retaining a slim majority in the lower house of Congress on Monday despite losing support in a midterm election dominated by anger over corruption, gang violence and weak economic growth.

Mexicans voted across the nation on Sunday to pick all 500 members of the lower house, nine governors, lawmakers in 16 local legislatures including the capital, and hundreds of mayors.

CONGRESSIONAL VOTE

Preliminary results showed Pena Nieto was close to keeping the one-seat lower house majority of 251 he held with his Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), plus his allies in the Green Party and the smaller New Alliance Party.

The three were expected to win about 40 percent of the vote after taking 42 percent in 2012, but the distribution of support in other parties means Pena Nieto could still have a majority.

In second, the centre-right National Action Party (PAN), which ruled Mexico from 2000 to 2012, slipped five points to barely 21 percent, failing to capitalize on Pena Nieto's woes.

The biggest loser was the leftist Party of the Democratic Revolution (PRD), which was predicted to take about 11 percent of the vote after polling 18.5 percent in 2012.

Former PRD stalwart Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador was the beneficiary, leading his new left-of-centre political party the National Regeneration Movement (Morena) into Congress with some 8.5 percent of the vote.

The Senate, where Pena Nieto is short of a majority, was not up for re-election on Sunday.

GUBERNATORIAL CONTESTS

Before the vote, the PRI held five of the nine governorships on offer, the PAN two, the PRD one. One was latterly run by an independent interim governor who replaced the PRI incumbent in the crime-ridden state of Michoacan, who stood down last year.

The stand-out victor was colourful ex-PRI Mayor Jaime "El Bronco" Rodriguez, who took the wealthy state of Nuevo Leon from his old party, running as an anti-establishment independent.

The PRI was on track to win at least four governorships, Campeche, San Luis Potosi, Guerrero and Sonora, and was slightly ahead in a hotly contested battle with the PAN in Colima.

The PAN was clearly ahead on two, retaining Baja California Sur and taking Queretaro from the PRI, but losing Sonora.

Results were mixed for the PRD, which lost its hold on Guerrero to the PRI, but gained Michoacan.

LOCAL ELECTIONS

Following weeks of violence in the populous state of Jalisco, the PRI lost control of the country's second biggest city, Guadalajara, to the centre-left Citizen's Movement.

Inside Mexico City, the PRD's iron grip on local politics was broken. Previously in control of 14 of 16 districts in the capital, it is now forecast to hold six. Morena likely took five.

In a troubled part of Michoacan, history was made by a joint PRI-PAN-PRD anti-crime candidate, who won the race for mayor in the town of Tancitaro with about 53 percent of the vote.

(Reporting by Max de Haldevang; Editing by Dave Graham and Leslie Adler)