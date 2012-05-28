MEXICO CITY Mexican leftist hopeful Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has moved into second place in the race for the presidency but is still well behind front-runner Enrique Pena Nieto, an opinion poll showed on Monday.

With barely a month to go until the July 1 election, support for Pena Nieto, candidate of the opposition Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), was unchanged at 45 percent, the survey by pollster BGC for Excelsior newspaper showed.

That gave him a lead of 18 percentage points over Lopez Obrador, the 2006 runner-up, whose support rose by 1 point to 27 percent from the previous BGC survey published on May 13.

Dropping two points to 24 percent was Josefina Vazquez Mota, candidate of President Felipe Calderon's conservative National Action Party (PAN), whose bid has been hampered by mishaps on the campaign trail and infighting within the PAN's ranks.

The constitution bars Calderon from seeking a second term.

The latest BGC survey interviewed 1,200 eligible voters between May 19 and 23, and had a margin of error of 2.9 percentage points, the newspaper said.

(Reporting by Dave Graham; Editing by Philip Barbara)