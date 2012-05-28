Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, presidential candidate for the Party of the Democratic Revolution (PRD) gives a speech during the First Citizen Summit in Mexico City May 22, 2012. Mexico will hold presidential elections on July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero

MEXICO CITY Mexican leftist hopeful Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has moved into second place in the race for the presidency but is still well behind front-runner Enrique Pena Nieto, an opinion poll showed on Monday.

With barely a month to go until the July 1 election, support for Pena Nieto, candidate of the opposition Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), was unchanged at 45 percent, the survey by pollster BGC for Excelsior newspaper showed.

That gave him a lead of 18 percentage points over Lopez Obrador, the 2006 runner-up, whose support rose by 1 point to 27 percent from the previous BGC survey published on May 13.

Dropping 2 points to 24 percent was Josefina Vazquez Mota, candidate of President Felipe Calderon's conservative National Action Party (PAN), whose bid has been hampered by mishaps on the campaign trail and infighting within the PAN's ranks.

The constitution bars Calderon from seeking a second term.

Other polls have also shown Lopez Obrador overtaking Vazquez Mota, though his popularity remains well below 2006 levels, when he was favorite for the presidency for much of the race.

In the end he lost narrowly to Calderon, and claimed fraud, launching huge street protests that brought much of Mexico City to a standstill and eventually eroded his support base.

ONLINE MOBILIZATION

Lopez Obrador, a former mayor of Mexico City, has sought to harness support from users of online social media, where efforts to stymie Pena Nieto's march to victory have picked up lately.

Last weekend, protests organized online sent thousands of demonstrators to the streets of Mexico City against Pena Nieto, whose centrist PRI had become a byword for corruption by the time the PAN ended the party's 71-year rule in 2000.

Both Vazquez Mota and Lopez Obrador have attempted to link Pena Nieto to the PRI's past, and his party has moved to quell any suspicion it will tolerate corruption.

This weekend the PRI suspended Tomas Yarrington, a former governor of the northern border state of Tamaulipas who has become embroiled in allegations that he accepted millions of dollars from drug cartels.

A new video advertisement launched by the PAN showed Pena Nieto in the company of a string of controversial figures from the PRI, including Yarrington.

Faith in the PAN has been shaken by a surge in drug-related violence under Calderon, who sought to use the army to root out brutal cartels soon after taking office in late 2006.

But turf wars between the gangs and clashes with Calderon's security forces worsened during the crackdown. They have now killed more than 55,000 people in 5 1/2 years.

The latest BGC survey interviewed 1,200 eligible voters between May 19 and 23, and had a margin of error of 2.9 percentage points, the newspaper said.

