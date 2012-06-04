MEXICO CITY Mexico's Enrique Pena Nieto is still the front-runner in the run-up to July's presidential election, but leftist rival Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has chipped away further at his lead, a poll showed on Monday.

The latest voter survey by polling firm Buendia & Laredo follows weeks of growing youth-led opposition to Pena Nieto, candidate of the opposition Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI).

The survey for newspaper El Universal showed that support for Pena Nieto had dropped to 37.8 percent ahead of the July 1 vote - 4.1 percentage points lower than in the previous poll published on May 14.

But he was still nearly 14 points ahead of 2006 runner-up Lopez Obrador, who rose 3.0 points to 23.9 percent, the poll showed.

Lopez Obrador's team got a boost on Thursday when a separate poll put him just four points behind Pena Nieto.

Josefina Vazquez Mota, candidate of the ruling National Action Party (PAN), who is bidding to become Mexico's first woman president, trailed in third place with 22.4 percent, the latest poll showed. That was also up 3.0 points from the previous survey.

Students have led the recent increase in opposition to Pena Nieto and the PRI, which ruled Mexico for 71 straight years until 2000. The protests tap into memories of the PRI's long period in power, which was tainted by allegations of corruption and authoritarianism.

Several recent polls have indicated that the election race is tightening, but the survey published on Thursday in newspaper Reforma was by far the most eye-catching. Most others still show Pena Nieto with a bigger advantage.

The improvement in Lopez Obrador's fortunes has raised the prospect of the PRI failing to achieve one of its primary goals: securing the first majority in Congress in 15 years.

Without it, planned reforms aimed at allowing more private investment into state oil giant Pemex, liberalizing the labour market and boosting the country's tax take may be at risk.

In recent weeks, Lopez Obrador has emerged as Pena Nieto's toughest competitor after long languishing in third place.

His bid has drawn new momentum from the attacks on the PRI that seek to depict the party as a tool of entrenched interests like the country's top broadcaster Televisa.

President Felipe Calderon, who by law cannot seek a second term, has had to contend with a spiral of drug-related violence and sluggish job growth, denting support for his PAN.

More than 55,000 people have been killed in clashes between drug cartels and security forces since Calderon launched an army-led crackdown on the gangs soon after taking office in December 2006.

The voter survey was conducted between May 24 and May 28 and surveyed 1,000 eligible voters. It had a margin of error of 3.5 percentage points, the newspaper said.

(Reporting by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Alessandra Rizzo)