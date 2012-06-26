Enrique Pena Nieto, presidential candidate of the opposition Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), gestures during his arrival to attend a rally at the Azteca stadium in Mexico City June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

MEXICO CITY Mexico's presidential front-runner Enrique Pena Nieto maintained his wide lead over leftist rival Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador in a new opinion poll published on Tuesday.

The final voter survey before Sunday's election by Consulta Mitofsky showed support for Pena Nieto, of the opposition Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), at 38.4 percent, up 0.8 points from a poll published by the firm last week.

Support for 2006 runner-up Lopez Obrador, who has risen in polls in recent weeks during a series of youth-led protests against the PRI candidate, rose 1.1 points to 25.4 percent.

Josefina Vazquez Mota, from the ruling National Action Party(PAN), saw support for her candidacy unchanged from the previous survey at 20.8 percent.

(Reporting by Mica Rosenberg)