Mexican's main leftist opposition party on Sunday agreed to consider political tie-ups with conservative rivals as it gears up to take on President Enrique Pena Nieto´s Institutional Revolutionary Party in state elections due next year.

The leftist Party of the Democratic Revolution (PRD) voted to weigh such alliances with the center-right National Action Party (PAN) on a case-by-case basis at its national congress on Sunday.

A handful of states face elections next year, and joining forces could help bolster opposition parties' chances ahead of the next presidential race in 2018.

Various PAN and PRD lawmakers told Reuters earlier this month that they expect the parties to join forces in some states ahead of the elections, as they seek to capitalise on anger over gang violence, sluggish economic growth and conflict of interest scandals enveloping Pena Nieto.

"The PRD will form alliances with the PAN but only under certain conditions and with specific aims," the PRD said after lawmakers approved the party´s tactics for the state elections.

