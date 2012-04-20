Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador , presidential candidate for the Party of the Democratic Revolution (PRD), speaks to supporters during a political rally in Jiutepec near Cuernavaca April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Margarito Perez Retana

MEXICO CITY Leftist Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has moved ahead of the ruling party candidate in Mexico's presidential race, but still badly lags front-runner Enrique Pena Nieto, a new poll showed on Thursday.

The survey sponsored by Mexico media company Milenio showed Lopez Obrador with 19.3 percent support, compared with 17.9 percent for Josefina Vazquez Mota from the conservative National Action Party, or PAN.

Pena Nieto of the opposition Institutional Revolutionary Party, or PRI, holds a wide lead, with 39.4 percent support, according to the poll.

He has led polls for more than two years and the PRI hopes he will return the party to power after more than a decade on the sidelines. The party ruled Mexico for 71 years until ousted by the PAN in 2000.

Lopez Obrador of the Party of the Democratic Revolution, or PRD, narrowly lost to President Felipe Calderon in the 2006 election.

The daily survey by GEA-ISA polling firm surveyed 1,152 eligible voters over three days and had a margin of error of 3 points.

