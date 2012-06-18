MEXICO CITY Mexico's presidential front-runner Enrique Pena Nieto has maintained a wide lead over his rivals with only two weeks remaining until the July 1 election, an opinion poll showed early on Monday.

The survey by polling firm Buendia & Laredo for the El Universal newspaper showed Pena Nieto, the candidate of the opposition Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) with 37.0 percent support, a dip of 0.8 percentage points from a June 4 poll.

Pena Nieto was under rising pressure earlier this month from leftist rival Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, whose campaign was boosted by student-led opposition to the prospect of victory by the PRI, which dominated Mexico for most of the 20th Century.

Support for Lopez Obrador, runner-up in the 2006 election, fell 0.4 points to 23.5 percent, the latest poll showed. Josefina Vazquez Mota, of the ruling National Action Party (PAN), saw her support dip 1.0 point to 21.4 percent.

A separate poll released by the Parametria polling firm on Monday showed Pena Nieto leading by a narrower margin, with 33 percent of the vote, ahead of Lopez Obrador with 22 percent and Vazquez Mota with 19 percent.

A poll published on Sunday by polling firm BGC for the Excelsior newspaper showed Vazquez Mota in second place, with 29 percent to Pena Nieto's 42 percent, and just two percentage points ahead of Lopez Obrador.

"Pena Nieto has a very consistent advantage ... in spite of negative campaigning (against him)," his campaign chief, Luis Videgaray, told local radio on Monday.

The three surveys were the first since a final televised debate, held on June 10, between the candidates.

Nearly a third of respondents in the El Universal poll said they believed the telegenic Pena Nieto had won the debate, which passed off largely without incident. Nearly a fifth saw Lopez Obrador as the victor, just ahead of the PAN's Vazquez Mota.

Support for the conservative PAN has been hurt by a mounting death toll in the government's war on drug cartels, and a failure to create enough jobs for the growing population.

President Felipe Calderon pledged to root out the increasing menace from drug gangs when he took office in December in 2006, sending in the army to bring them to heel.

Since then the violence has spiraled, and more than 55,000 lives have been lost in turf wars between the gangs and their clashes with security forces.

STREET PROTESTS

A breakdown of the El Universal poll results showed that the number of undecided voters had risen slightly and that the only candidate to gain ground was Gabriel Quadri of the New Alliance Party, who is way back in fourth. He polled 3 percent support.

Stripping out undecided voters, Pena Nieto had the backing of 43.6 percent of the electorate, good for a lead of nearly 16 points over Lopez Obrador, El Universal said.

The 45-year-old PRI candidate has led polls for more than two years, and his support only began to wobble noticeably during a recent series of street protests against the PRI, which ruled Mexico between 1929 and 2000.

Opponents have played on the party's reputation for corruption and authoritarianism to stir up misgivings about a PRI victory, but latest poll results suggest the damage to Pena Nieto's candidacy has been contained.

Excelsior/BGC said it surveyed 1,200 eligible voters on June 13 and June 14 and that its poll has a margin of error of 2.9 percentage points.

The Buendia & Laredo poll for El Universal surveyed 1,600 eligible voters between June 11 and June 14. It had a margin of error of 3.5 percentage points, the newspaper said.

Parametria interviewed 1,000 voters between June 12 and June 16 with a margin of error of 3.1 percent.

