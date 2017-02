MEXICO CITY Mexican President-elect Enrique Pena Nieto on Monday pledged to prioritize energy, labour and tax reforms and said he hopes to strike deals with opponents to help push some changes through Congress even before he takes office in December.

Pena Nieto was speaking to reporters after results showed him winning Sunday's election with about 38 percent of the vote and returning his Institutional Revolutionary Party, or PRI, to power after 12 years in opposition.

(Reporting by Anahi Rama)