MEXICO CITY Mexican presidential front-runner Enrique Pena Nieto has widened his lead over ruling party candidate Josefina Vazquez Mota, an opinion poll showed on Sunday.

The latest voter survey by polling firm BGC for Mexican newspaper Excelsior showed support for Pena Nieto, a member of the opposition Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), running at 50 percent, according to BGC's Website.

That score was three percentage points higher than a previous BGC/Excelsior poll published on March 26.

Vazquez Mota, of President Felipe Calderon's conservative National Action Party (PAN), slipped one point to 29 percent.

The third placed contender and 2006 runner-up, leftist Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, fell back two points to 20 percent, showed the poll, which surveyed 1,200 registered Mexican voters from April 9-11 and had a margin of error of 2.9 percentage points, BGC said.

