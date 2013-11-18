A man selling candy floss walks past patrol cars as a police officer guards the perimeter of a house where a family was killed in Ciudad Juarez November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

A police officer guards the perimeter of a house where a family was killed as neighbours play football in Ciudad Juarez November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Police officers stand outside a house where a family was killed in Ciudad Juarez November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Police officers guard the perimeter of a house where a family was killed in Ciudad Juarez November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

MEXICO CITY Eight family members, including three children, were killed in their home on Sunday in the northern border city of Ciudad Juarez, local media reported.

The eight dead included men, women and children, national Reforma newspaper said, citing a state official.

Some reports said the family were shot, while others said they were stabbed. An official for the state's attorney general's office did not respond to calls.

Among the dead were two 4-year-old girls and a 6-year-old boy, reported several newspapers. The other dead included three women and two men, none of whom were officially identified.

A 2-month-old baby, known to have lived in the house, was not found among the dead, the newspapers said.

Ciudad Juarez, across the border from El Paso, Texas, was until a few years ago considered the most violent city in the world as gangs battled for control of drug trafficking routes.

In September, a group of gunmen killed 10 people, including a 6-year-old girl, on the outskirts of Ciudad Juarez.

Almost 80,000 people have died since former President Felipe Calderon launched a campaign against drug cartels in 2006.

Since President Enrique Pena Nieto took office last December, the number of killings has fallen slightly. But the violence has continued and even spread to new areas, with no major changes in security strategy, according to analysts.

(Reporting by Miguel Gutierrez, additional reporting by Elinor Comlay; Editing by Leslie Gevirtz)