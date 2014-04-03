Polanski cannot dictate terms to end rape case: LA prosecutors
LOS ANGELES Fugitive director Roman Polanski could face a tough U.S court battle next week as he seeks to resolve his four-decade rape case without spending more time in jail.
MEXICO CITY Nobel prize-winning Colombian author Gabriel Garcia Marquez has been hospitalized in Mexico City since March 31 for dehydration and a lung and urinary infection but has responded well to treatment, Mexico's health ministry said on Thursday.
The author's discharge from hospital will be evaluated once he completes treatment with antibiotics, the ministry said in a release
Garcia Marquez, 87, whose career has spanned journalism to fantastical novels that defined the genre of magical realism, lives in Mexico City.
Speaking outside the hospital, his son Gonzalo Garcia, said the author was never under emergency care, and is with family.
(Reporting by Lizbeth Diaz and Alexandra Alper; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Andrew Hay)
BERLIN Depeche Mode are back, releasing their 14th studio album which the British synth-pop musicians describe as "bleak".
PARIS A vast collection of rare Beatles vinyl records, photos and other paraphernalia will go on auction in Paris on Saturday.