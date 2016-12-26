MEXICO CITY Mexican airline Interjet said it is carrying out inspections of its Russian-made Superjet 100 planes to comply with a directive from the Russian aviation authority.

Russian plane maker Sukhoi said last week the aviation regulator detected a defect in the tail section of its Superjet 100. Interjet said in a statement on Sunday it was carrying out checks of its Superjet 100 planes as a result of the Russian regulator's order.

Interjet has bought various Superjet 100 planes from Sukhoi, which is part of state-owned United Aircraft Corp, an umbrella corporation created by Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2006 to revive the local aircraft industry.

The Superjet line has been dogged with safety concerns. In 2012, 45 people were killed after a Superjet plane crashed in Indonesia during a promotional flight, causing air carrier Aeroflot to ground four planes.

(Reporting by Natalie Schachar; Editing by Leslie Adler)