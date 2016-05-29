Mexico's striker Alan Pulido runs during a practice session in Mexico City May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Henry Romero/File Photo

MEXICO CITY Alan Pulido, a Mexican striker for the Greek football team Olympiakos, was kidnapped in the northeastern Mexican state of Tamaulipas, authorities said on Sunday.

Authorities in Tamaulipas tweeted that there is a "special operation" to find Pulido, who disappeared in Ciudad Victoria on Saturday night.

Ismael Quintanilla, Tamaulipas state prosecutor, told reporters that Pulido was intercepted by armed men after leaving a party.

"At this difficult time, our thoughts and prayers are with Alan," the Olympiakos team tweeted. "We sincerely hope that this ordeal will soon end and that he will return home safely."

Tamaulipas, which abuts Texas, is an especially violent part of Mexico.

(Reporting by Veronica Gomez; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)