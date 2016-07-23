MEXICO CITY Mexican prosecutors said on Friday they had begun investigating the death of three Central American migrant children who drowned off the country's Pacific coast earlier this week.

Initial findings suggest the children were with their father when the boat they were in capsized in heavy rain, prosecutors from the southern state of Chiapas said in a statement.

The prosecutors office said the three victims were from El Salvador, but the Honduran foreign ministry said two of the children were Honduran. The prosecutors office did not return calls to clarify.

The father, who survived, and three children were being transported by people traffickers, the statement said.

In 2014, Mexico moved to strengthen its southern border when a surge in child migrants from Central America sparked a political crisis in the United States.

