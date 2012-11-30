MEXICO CITY A mine in central Mexico owned by silver giant Industrias Penoles reported an "incident" on Friday that local media said was an explosion that killed three people and trapped six others.

Miner and metals processor Penoles, which runs the world's largest primary silver producer Fresnillo, operates the Tizapa mine in the central State of Mexico in the tiny municipality of Zacazonapan.

"There was an incident at the (Tizapa) facilities," Christian Gomez, a spokesman at the mine told Reuters, denying there was an explosion. He declined to say if there were deaths.

"This is not a carbon mine, it's a polymetallic mine ... where we extract five metals -- zinc, lead, copper and small quantities of silver and gold," he added. "There is no methane gas, therefore there was no explosion."

Some 900 people, including contractors, work at the mine, situated about two hours from the state capital of Toluca, Gomez said. He could not say how many of those workers were miners.

Accidents happen at Mexican mines every year. In August, the Mexican government suspended work at 32 small coal mines in the northern state of Coahuila due to safety concerns after 13 miners died in the space of three weeks.

A 2006 methane explosion at another mine in Coahuila owned by Grupo Mexico, killed 65 miners.

