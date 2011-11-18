Mexican President Felipe Calderon named Alejandro Poire as interior minister on Thursday following the death of Francisco Blake in a helicopter crash last week.

Here are some facts about Poire:

* Poire was a political adviser to Calderon early in his presidency and later served as the public face of the drug war in his role as national security spokesman from August 2010 to September 2011, when he moved to the Centre for Research and National Security.

* A Harvard graduate with a doctorate in political science, he has also worked as an academic at ITAM, one of Mexico's leading universities. In academic circles, Poire is known for his research on democratization in Mexico and the modernization of political parties.

* As security spokesman, the 40-year-old tried to build domestic support for the government's decision to deploy the army to fight drug cartels. For an online campaign, he commissioned a cartoon video responding to accusations that Mexico's armed forces favoured the country's most-wanted drug lord, Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman.

* Poire has been critical of U.S. gun laws, arguing that they have made it easier for Mexican drug traffickers to arm themselves. "Since 2004 when the U.S. stopped prohibiting the sale of assault weapons it became easier for (the cartels) to illegally buy high-powered weapons," he said in a video on the Mexican presidency's blog.

* Poire has worked in the interior ministry before, as deputy secretary for population, migration and religious affairs and as chief of staff and ministerial adviser.

