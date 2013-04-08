A view of the facade of the building of Corona beermaker Grupo Modelo in Mexico City April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Bernardo Montoya

The mother of Rafael Sandoval, one of the seven workers who died in an accident at a brewery, mourns outside the building of Corona beermaker Grupo Modelo in Mexico City, April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Bernardo Montoya

Rescue vehicles are seen outside the building of Corona beermaker Grupo Modelo, after an accident killed seven people, in Mexico City, April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Bernardo Montoya

Relatives of Rafael Sandoval, one of the seven workers who died in an accident at a brewery, mourn outside the building of Corona beermaker Grupo Modelo in Mexico City April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Bernardo Montoya

Rescue workers arrive at the building of Corona beermaker Grupo Modelo, after an accident killed seven people, in Mexico City, April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Bernardo Montoya

An ambulance is seen outside the building of Corona beermaker Grupo Modelo in Mexico City, April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Bernardo Montoya

Rescue workers arrive at the building of Corona beermaker Grupo Modelo, after an accident killed seven people, in Mexico City, April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Bernardo Montoya

MEXICO CITY An accident at a Mexico City brewery killed seven people early Sunday, Corona beermaker Grupo Modelo said.

The accident happened in a tank that was undergoing maintenance and cleaning, a spokeswoman for the company said in a statement. No details were provided.

Grupo Modelo said it has informed authorities and has begun investigating the accident.

"Modelo is deeply sorry for this incident and will support the affected families permanently," the statement said.

The spokeswoman did not say whether the accident would affect production.

Modelo's Mexico City plant was the company's first and it began operating in 1925, according to the company's website.

The plant had a capacity of 11.1 million hectoliters in 2011, about 16 percent of Modelo's total.

The family-controlled Mexican brewer, maker of the No. 1 imported beer in the United States, is in the process of being sold to Belgian-based Anheuser-Busch InBev.

Modelo and ABI on Friday said they had reached an agreement for a framework to settle a lawsuit brought by the U.S. Justice Department in January over concerns the deal would lead to higher beer prices in the United States.

(Reporting by Elinor Comlay and Miguel Angel Gutierrez; Editing by Doina Chiacu)