Merkel meets Trump in clash of style and substance
BERLIN She is controlled and cautious, a physicist from East Germany who takes her time making decisions and has never relished the attention that comes from being Europe's most powerful leader.
MEXICO CITY Mexican rescue workers were trying to refloat a North Korean vessel stranded in the Gulf of Mexico a few miles from a port where it had planned to load fertiliser, authorities said on Tuesday.
The 6,700-tonne freighter "Mu Du Bong", which had come from Cuba, ran aground on a reef on Monday, 8 miles (13 km) northeast of Tuxpan in Veracruz state, said Ricardo Maza, head of the local emergency services.
"The boat is still there. Today we were hoping there would be better surf to be able to refloat it," Maza said.
There were no reports of injuries, and the crew was still aboard, he added.
Maza said the matter was under the jurisdictions of Tuxpan port authorities, the Mexican Navy and the environmental protection agency due to the possible damage caused to the reef area.
Federal authorities could impose sanctions on the ship for breaking navigation rules, Maza said.
"This ship was going to arrive at the port to load fertilizers, it was empty, and instead of following the established route, it ... ran aground."
Neither the Veracruz government nor the port authority could be reached for comment.
(Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez; Writing by Christine Murray; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
BERLIN She is controlled and cautious, a physicist from East Germany who takes her time making decisions and has never relished the attention that comes from being Europe's most powerful leader.
PARIS Francois Fillon's party has apologised for tweeting a caricature of Emmanuel Macron, his main rival in the race to be France's next president, that Fillon himself admitted was anti-Semitic.
MOSUL, Iraq Iraqi forces have retaken around 30 percent of west Mosul from Islamic State militants, a commander of the elite Counter Terrorism Service (CTS) said on Sunday, as soldiers pushed further into the jihadists' territory.