MEXICO CITY Mexican police have found a truck they suspect was stolen by common thieves and carried a dangerous radioactive medical material the United Nations said could provide an ingredient for a "dirty bomb," a government official said on Wednesday.

The truck was found close to where it was stolen outside Mexico City, said the official, who asked not to be identified in line with policy. He could not confirm whether the cargo was aboard.

The truck was stolen on Monday while it was taking cobalt-60 from a hospital in the northern city of Tijuana to a radioactive waste-storage center, Mexican officials and a U.N. agency said earlier.

