Venezuelan Foreign Minister, Delcy Rodriguez, is seen during meeting ahead of the OAS 47th General Assembly in Cancun, Mexico June 19, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

CANCUN, Mexico Venezuela will not recognise any resolution made at a meeting of the Organization of American States, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Delcy Rodriguez told reporters on Monday.

Mexico, the United States and other countries are pushing the OAS to adopt a resolution on Venezuela that defends representative democracy.

Rodriguez was speaking during a news conference at the OAS meeting in Cancun, Mexico.

(Reporting by Anthony Esposito)