MEXICO CITY Mexico, the world's No. 7 oil producer, needs new investment in its oil industry to boost exploration and production to avoid becoming a net oil importer within the decade.

As a July 1 presidential election approaches, candidates are sparring over how to modernize state oil monopoly Pemex, a source of pride since the industry was nationalized in 1938.

At the heart of the debate is whether to allow more private investment in Pemex, whose oil production is struggling to keep up with demand in Latin America's second-biggest economy.

Enrique Pena Nieto of the opposition Institutional Revolutionary Party is the favourite to win the vote. Following in second in most surveys is leftist Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, the 2006 runner up. Chasing him is Josefina Vazquez Mota, candidate for the ruling National Action Party (PAN).

Following are highlights of energy reform proposals from the three leading candidates:

ENRIQUE PENA NIETO, PRI, CENTRIST

* Follow model of other successful state oil companies like Brazil's Petrobras, which has publicly traded shares but is still majority controlled by the government. Pemex could possibly list shares on the stock exchange to raise capital.

* Modification of the constitution to promote more outside investment. Mexico's constitution explicitly says only the nation can exploit the country's oil resources making more collaboration with private companies difficult.

* More legal certainty for companies contracting with Pemex.

* Promote renewable energy alternatives and efficiency to cut dependence on fossil fuels and carbon emissions.

ANDRES MANUEL LOPEZ OBRADOR, LEFTIST

* Follow the model of Norwegian oil company Statoil, which is publicly listed and controlled by the Norwegian government as the majority shareholder.

* Limit oil exports when the reserve replacement rate falls below 100 percent.

* Give more power to the national oil regulator, the National Hydrocarbons Commission.

* Increase refining capacity building up to five new refineries. Mexico currently imports around 40 percent of its gasoline needs due to a lack of local refining capacity.

* Fix oil prices bases on production costs and remove oil and electricity subsidies from Pemex's budget to free up funds for investment.

* Change the constitution to give Pemex more autonomy, keep article dealing with national exploitation of oil.

* Appoint Cuautemoc Cardenas, 78-year-old son of iconic president Lazaro Cardenas who nationalized Mexico's oil industry more than 70 years ago, as director of Pemex.

JOSEFINA VAZQUEZ MOTA, PAN, CONSERVATIVE

* Wants Pemex to follow model of Brazil's Petrobras.

* Push for so-called citizen's bonds envisioned under 2008 energy reform to float minority stake of Pemex on the market.

* Constitutional change to attract private investment.

* Create strategic alliances with private companies to improve technology and competitiveness.

* Reinvest Pemex's windfall profits in productive infrastructure.

* Fiscal reform to reduce government's dependence on Pemex finances.

* Exploit shale gas resources.

* Promote more investment in renewable energy.

(Reporting by Mica Rosenberg; editing by M.D. Golan)