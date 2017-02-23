Autos, Tesco spur European shares rebound
MILAN European shares bounced back from two days of losses on Friday as auto stocks rose following higher car sales in May and a strong update from Tesco offered relief to the battered retail sector.
MEXICO CITY Mexico's Pemex will partner with France's Air Liquide SA (AIRP.PA) to operate an existing hydrogen plant and build a second one at its Tula refinery, the Mexican state-owned oil company said in a statement on Thursday.
The 20-year joint venture partnership marks the first time Petroleos Mexicanos PEMX.UL, or Pemex as it is better known, has inked a deal to cede some operations of its aging domestic refineries.
The move follows Mexico's 2013 energy market reform which opened the country's state-run energy sector to private producers, allowing Pemex to enter joint-venture partnerships.
Pemex did not immediately respond to a request for additional information.
The Miguel Hidalgo refinery outside the city of Tula in central Hidalgo state is Pemex's second largest with a crude oil processing capacity of 315,000 barrels per day.
Pemex executives have said they are evaluating potentially larger joint ventures aimed at seeking partners who could improve the efficiency of its refineries.
(Reporting by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Andrew Hay)
SYDNEY/MELBOURNE Mining giant BHP on Friday named successful packaging executive Ken MacKenzie as its next chairman, handing him the job of tackling calls to dump its oil business and overhaul the board.
Private equity groups trying to take control of British challenger bank Shawbrook Group Plc said 46.6 percent of shares in the lender now counted towards the 50 percent threshold needed by a deadline on Monday for the deal to go through.