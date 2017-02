The logo of Mexican petroleum company Pemex is seen on a tank gas at gas station in Mexico City November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

MEXICO CITY Mexico's state oil monopoly Pemex PEMX.UL said on Sunday it had made a new discovery of light crude oil in an onshore well in Southern Mexico.

The oil was found at a depth of 6 kilometres in the "Navegante 1" well in the state of Tabasco. Pemex estimates the reserve contains up to 500 million barrels.

(Reporting By Adriana Barrera, Writing by Alexandra Alper)