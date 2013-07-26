The logo of Mexican petroleum company Pemex is seen at their gas station in Mexico City November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

MEXICO CITY Mexican state oil monopoly Pemex PEMX.UL on Friday posted a loss of 49 billion pesos ($3.8 billion) in the second quarter, widening its losses from the same period a year earlier on lower crude export prices and a stronger peso.

The announcement of the loss comes just weeks before the government is due to unveil a plan for a major overhaul of the oil industry aimed at attracting more private capital.

Pemex, a symbol of Mexican self-sufficiency since the industry was nationalized in 1938, is struggling to reverse a decline in crude output, which has fallen by a quarter since peaking at 3.4 million barrels per day in 2004.

Mexico's government relies heavily on oil revenues which fund around a third of the federal budget, and Pemex often operates at a loss due to a heavy tax burden.

In addition, the peso has strengthened against the dollar compared with a year earier, helping damp the company's revenues as measured in Mexican currency.

Mexico is a major exporter to the United States, but has to import nearly half of its gasoline due to a lack of domestic refining capacity.

During the second quarter of last year, Pemex registered a loss of 33.6 billion pesos.

Revenues during the April-June period were 393.2 billion pesos, the company said.

($1 = 12.9795 pesos at end June)

(Writing by Dave Graham Editing by W Simon)