Twin baby ring-tailed lemurs latest addition to Vienna zoo
VIENNA Vienna's Schoenbrunn Zoo has welcomed two new additions to its enclosures - twin baby ring-tailed lemurs.
MEXICO CITY Five people were killed after a Pemex [PEMX.UL] gas pipe burst into flames on the outskirts of the industrial city of Monterrey in northern Mexico on Tuesday, the state oil giant said on Twitter.
A blow from a piece of machinery belonging to a contractor caused the blaze, the company tweeted. The fire was still burning but was "under control."
The five people killed were employees of the contractor, Pemex said without identifying the firm.
Pemex said it cut off the flow of gas to the pipe section where the fire occurred in Garcia, a municipality in the state of Nuevo Leon, after it detected a rapid loss of pressure.
Nemak, the auto parts unit of Mexican conglomerate Alfa, said in a statement personnel from its nearby plant had been evacuated even though the blaze occurred outside its installations.
(Reporting by Tomas Sarmiento and Alexandra Alper; Editing by Leslie Adler and Paul Tait)
VIENNA Vienna's Schoenbrunn Zoo has welcomed two new additions to its enclosures - twin baby ring-tailed lemurs.
BERLIN Two years after the Germanwings plane crash in southern France, the father of the pilot is seeking to restore his son's name, telling a German paper that Andreas Lubitz's actions were not premeditated.
ABOARD THE USS GEORGE H.W. BUSH U.S. Navy commanders accused Iran of jeopardizing international navigation by "harassing" warships passing through the Strait of Hormuz and said future incidents could result in miscalculation and lead to an armed clash.