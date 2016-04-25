Relatives and friends of Jonathan Suarez, 23, a worker who was killed during an explosion at Mexican national oil company Pemex's Pajaritos petrochemical complex, mourn during his funeral at a cemetery in Coatzacoalcos, Veracruz state, Mexico, April 22, 2016. REUTERS/Yahir Ceballos

A view of an area damaged by an explosion at Mexican national oil company Pemex's Pajaritos petrochemical complex in Coatzacoalcos, Veracruz state, Mexico. REUTERS/Angel Hernandez

The mother of Ulises Rocha, 26, a worker who was killed during an explosion at Mexican national oil company Pemex's Pajaritos petrochemical complex, mourns during his funeral at a cemetery in Coatzacoalcos, Veracruz state, Mexico, April 22, 2016. REUTERS/Yahir Ceballos

Relatives of missing workers wait for news of their loved ones outside the Mexican national oil company Pemex's Pajaritos petrochemical complex, in Coatzacoalcos, Veracruz state, Mexico, April 22, 2016. REUTERS/Angel Hernandez

MEXICO CITY Four more people have been found dead after last week's explosion at a petrochemical plant in southeastern Mexico, raising the death toll to 32, state oil giant Pemex and Mexican plastic pipe maker Mexichem said in a joint statement on Sunday.

The vinyl petrochemical plant in the Gulf coast state of Veracruz is a joint venture between Pemex's petrochemical unit and majority owner Mexichem.

Pemex's CEO has said that last week's blast was caused by a leak but he did not how the leak had happened exactly.

It was the latest in a series of fatal accidents at the company.

(Reporting by Adriana Barrera and Luis Rojas; Writing by Joanna Zuckerman Bernstein; Editing by Michael Perry)