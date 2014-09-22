Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto looks on during a ceremony to announce the new international airport in Mexico City September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

NEW YORK Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto said on Monday he hopes the U.S. Congress will soon pass immigration reform, a move that would ease tensions on both sides of the border.

Pena Nieto, speaking on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly meeting, said he respects the U.S. political process but hopes migratory reform hurdles are solved, and a change materializes soon.

He also told members of the Economic Club of New York his country's "door was open" for investment, saying about $520 billion (317.88 billion pounds) is needed to complete major infrastructure projects from now until the end of his tenure in 2018.

(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Diane Craft)