MEXICO CITY Enrique Pena Nieto will assume the presidency of Mexico on Saturday, returning his Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) to power after 12 years on the sidelines.

Following are facts about the new president.

* The 46-year-old Pena Nieto has led a rejuvenation of the centrist PRI, which ruled Mexico for 71 years through a mix of patronage, corporatism and corruption until it lost a 2000 election.

* An ex-governor of the country's most populous region, the State of Mexico, Pena Nieto stood out as a fiscal conservative, cutting the state's debt by about a quarter, but also using public-private partnerships to improve infrastructure.

* He is banking on pushing through tricky tax and energy reforms with a team of internationally-educated, financially-savvy economists and lawyers working in tandem with older party hands with years of experience in Mexico's Congress.

* He has pledged to continue the fight against drug gangs that have ravaged Mexico under outgoing President Felipe Calderon, but Pena Nieto says his main priority is reducing the violence that has claimed more than 60,000 lives over the past six years.

* Ramping up economic growth towards 6 percent and slashing poverty, which jumped under Calderon, form the central planks of Pena Nieto's policy pledges.

* He rose rapidly through the PRI's ranks, and has proved adept at uniting the party's factions, also sidestepping potential scandal over infidelity during his first marriage when he fathered two children with other women.

* Renowned for his boyish good looks and slicked hair, Pena Nieto drew ridicule during his election bid when he struggled at a book fair to name any books he had read apart from one by disgraced British politician and author Jeffrey Archer.

* Forging a fruitful relationship with Mexico's main broadcaster Televisa while state governor, Pena Nieto capitalized on his telegenic appeal and his actress second wife to become a media star long before he ran for the presidency.

* The closeness to Televisa caused Pena Nieto problems in the final weeks of the election campaign, when a university protest inspired a student-led movement against him that dented his momentum, costing the PRI a majority in Congress.

* Having lacked a congressional majority for four of the six years he was governor in the State of Mexico, Pena Nieto built up a reputation as a man who could deal with the opposition, and his aides are confident he will broker accords.

* Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair and ex-Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva are among the modern political leaders Pena Nieto admires, aides say.

* Critics say Pena Nieto's popularity owes much to support from entrenched business interests, and that the need to return favours could weaken his presidency and prevent a competition shake-up in Latin America's second biggest economy.

* Often mocked in the campaign by critics who say he lacks intellect, Pena Nieto drew fire from women in Mexico for a dismissive remark about housewives when he was forced to admit he did not know the cost of tortillas, a staple foodstuff.

