MH370 families launch campaign to fund search for the missing jet
KUALA LUMPUR Families of passengers on board missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 on Saturday launched a campaign to privately fund a search for the aircraft.
MEXICO CITY Mexican President Pena Nieto will have an operation next week to remove a nodule from his thyroid gland, his office said in a statement on Wednesday.
The surgery on July 31 will last about 1-1/2 hours and Pena Nieto will spend four days recovering, the statement said.
It gave no further details about his condition.
Thyroid surgery is recommended for several conditions including removing nodules suspected of being cancerous as well as for benign growths, according to the American Thyroid Association.
The boyish-looking Pena Nieto, 47, took office in December and returned Mexico's Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) to power. The PRI ruled Mexico for most of the last century until its defeat in 2000 by the country's main conservative party.
(Reporting by Dave Graham and Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Eric Walsh)
KUALA LUMPUR Families of passengers on board missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 on Saturday launched a campaign to privately fund a search for the aircraft.
TOKYO U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is due to visit Japan, South Korea and China this month to discuss North Korea on his first trip to the region since he took up his post, Japanese media reported on Saturday.
KUALA LUMPUR Malaysia on Saturday rejected any suggestion it may have violated sanctions imposed by the United Nations on North Korea, after a Reuters report said North Korea-linked firms were running an arms network in the country.