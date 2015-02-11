MEXICO CITY Mexico's Grupo Bal, owner of miners Penoles and Fresnillo, has launched an oil company following the opening of the energy industry to private investment in Latin America's second-largest economy, a company spokesman said on Wednesday.

The company, to be called Petrobal, will be led by Carlos Morales, who resigned last year from his post as head of exploration and production at state-run oil company Pemex, the spokesman said.

Grupo Bal owns Fresnillo, the world's largest primary silver producer, as well as base metals operation Penoles, a pension fund and the Palacio de Hierro chain of department stores.

Bal is launching the company as Mexico prepares to auction later this year the first blocks of oil and gas deposits to companies under a landmark reform, finalised last year, that opened up the energy sector to private investment.

The sharp drop in global oil prices has, however, dampened expectations for the amount of investment that could flood into Mexico under the reform that is designed to help lift flagging crude output in the world's No. 10 oil producer.

