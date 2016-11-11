MEXICO CITY There has so far been relatively a mild pass-through from the peso depreciation on inflation, Mexico's deputy central bank governor Manuel Sanchez said on Friday in an interview on Bloomberg TV, attributing the weak impact to monetary policy.

The peso, the world's worst performing currency so far this year, has weakened for much of the past two years, and went into freefall after Donald Trump's shock U.S. election victory on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Roberto Aguilar)