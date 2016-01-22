A demonstrator poses for a photo with a Humberto Moreira effigy during a protest celebrating Moreira's arrest, at Ciudades hermanas square in Saltilllo, in Coahuila state, Mexico, January 16, 2016. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

MADRID Spain's High Court on Friday provisionally released Humberto Moreira, a former ally of Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto, who was detained last week in a money-laundering probe, a court official said.

"He was been freed on provisional measures that withhold his passport and prevent him from leaving the country," the source said, on condition of anonymity.

Moreira, who was chairman of Pena Nieto's PRI party in 2011 before he stood down after a debt scandal was uncovered in his state of Coahuila, was arrested at Madrid's international airport, Spanish police said last Friday.

(Reporting by Rodrigo de Miguel; Writing by Angus Berwick; Editing by Paul Day)