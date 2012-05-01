Iran's Rouhani to visit Oman and Kuwait
DUBAI Iranian President Hassan Rouhani will visit Oman and Kuwait on Wednesday, state media reported, in his first visit to the Gulf Arab states since taking power in 2013.
MEXICO CITY Mexican presidential front-runner Enrique Pena Nieto, of the opposition Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), saw his big lead over the ruling party candidate recede slightly ahead of the July 1 election, a survey showed on Tuesday.
The latest opinion poll by pollster Consulta Mitofsky showed Pena Nieto with 38 percent support, down 2.1 percentage points from the Mitofsky survey published on April 24.
That still gave him a big lead over Josefina Vazquez Mota from the ruling National Action Party (PAN). Her support of 22 percent was up just 0.5 percentage points from the last poll.
KINSHASA Police in Democratic Republic of Congo launched an assault on the residence of the leader of a separatist religious sect in Kinshasa early on Tuesday and fired live ammunition and tear gas at his supporters, a Reuters witness said.
ISTANBUL Turkish police detained more than 500 people on Monday in operations across Turkey targeting suspects linked with the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militant group, state-run Anadolu news agency reported.