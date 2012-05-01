MEXICO CITY Mexican presidential front-runner Enrique Pena Nieto, of the opposition Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), saw his big lead over the ruling party candidate recede slightly ahead of the July 1 election, a survey showed on Tuesday.

The latest opinion poll by pollster Consulta Mitofsky showed Pena Nieto with 38 percent support, down 2.1 percentage points from the Mitofsky survey published on April 24.

That still gave him a big lead over Josefina Vazquez Mota from the ruling National Action Party (PAN). Her support of 22 percent was up just 0.5 percentage points from the last poll.

