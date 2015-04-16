MEXICO CITY Radioactive industrial x-ray material has been stolen in Mexico's eastern coastal state of Tabasco, Mexican authorities said, the latest in a string of such thefts.

The material, Iridium-192 was reported stolen on Monday from a pickup truck in Cardenas, Tabasco, authorities said in a statement late on Wednesday. Used for mobile industrial x-rays, the substance would be dangerous if removed from its container, authorities said.

A load of the same material was stolen in a pickup truck in an industrial Mexico City suburb last July.

Thieves in December 2013 also made off with a truck containing Cobalt-60, a radioactive medical material that the United Nations' nuclear agency said could provide an ingredient for a "dirty bomb". That radioactive load was also found dumped by the thieves close to where it was stolen.

