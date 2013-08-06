Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto speaks at the annual Allen and Co. conference at the Sun Valley, Idaho Resort July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Gombert/POOL

MEXICO CITY Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto said on Tuesday that his government will present its energy reform proposal this week.

The energy reform will be presented to the Congress and is a key plank of a wider economic overhaul designed to boost growth in Latin America's No. 2 economy to 6 percent a year, create jobs and lower energy costs.

A top ruling party lawmaker said last week the reform would be presented on Wednesday, but several party officials have since said it may come a day or two later.

(Reporting by David Alire Garcia)